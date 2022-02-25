ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County deputies arrested five people, one as young as 19 years old, in a series of drug-related investigations — most of which were in the Rocky Mount area.

According to a news release, Navon Freeman, 21, was arrested after deputies investigating cocaine distribution in Rocky Mount made an undercover purchase from him. He was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance.

Freeman was since bonded out of jail.

Erin Lynn, 35, was arrested in an investigation that stemmed from multiple complaints about illegal drug sales in the Crabtree Lane area of Rocky Mount, officials said. Deputies were told there was much traffic in and out of the area, as well as drug use, the release said.

Lynn was arrested after deputies conducted surveillance and made stops on cars coming and going. She was a passenger in one of the cars stopped and was in possession of heroin and cocaine, the news release said.

She was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and one count of possession of cocaine. She was jailed on a $20,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

A third arrest was made after deputies said they received information on Deon Sykes selling heroin in the Rocky Mount area. They made multiple undercover purchases from him, according to the news release.

He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, two counts of sell/deliver heroin, and two counts of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, the release said.

Sykes, 35, has since bonded out of jail.

Datonio Marshburn. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Deon Sykes. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Erin Lynn. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaishawn Freeman. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Navon Freeman. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies began investigating Datonio Marshburn for cocaine distribution and made undercover purchases from him, the news release said.

He was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was given a $75,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The fifth arrest made stemmed from complaints from residents about heroin being sold from a residence on Church Street in Castalia. After a two-month investigation, deputies determined that Jaishawn Freeman, 19, was selling large amounts of heroin from his home, the release said.

Freeman was arrested in Nashville. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking heroin by possession, and trafficking heroin by sell/distribution. He was given a $150,000 bond, which he posted, the sheriff’s office said.