CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a serious car crash Sunday morning involving five people.

At about 9:31 a.m., North Side Fire & Rescue officials said they were called to the 14600 block of Buffalo Road regarding a motor vehicle crash.

After arriving, officials said they found four children and one adult with injuries. The patients were transported to WakeMed Hospital for treatment.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

