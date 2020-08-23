5 now hospitalized in Clayton firefighter COVID-19 cluster

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton town officials said Sunday that a fourth firefighter and that person’s spouse were now hospitalized in the COVID-19 cluster among fire crews in Clayton.

Authorities announced Saturday that 17 out of 41 full-time firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 and that three of those 17 were hospitalized.

All of the five of the hospitalized people are on the same COVID-19 floor at Johnston Health Smithfield, according to a news release from Clayton spokesperson Stacey Beard.

Eleven days ago, Clayton officials said eight firefighters were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The first sick firefighter led to four others on the same shift testing positive and then required testing of all three shifts revealed 17 total,” Clayton spokesperson Stacy Beard said in a news release Saturday.

Clayton officials said that more information would be available during a news conference Monday at 11:30 a.m.

“We have been humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support,” Beard said in the news release.

“Everyone is SO touched by this community. They HAVE indeed lifted up our firefighters and their families with their messages!” Beard added.

However, officials said people should not bring items to the firehouse for those impacted by the disease.

More headlines from CBS17.com: