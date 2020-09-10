6 people hurt in 3-car crash on US-70 west in Clayton; road partially closed

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-vehicle crash injured six people and blocked two lanes of U.S. 70 west in Clayton, police said Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near U.S. 70 west and Shotwell Road. Two lanes of U.S. 70 west were blocked and part of Shotwell Road was shut down, police said.

All six people injured are expected to be OK.

No further information was available.







