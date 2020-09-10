CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-vehicle crash injured six people and blocked two lanes of U.S. 70 west in Clayton, police said Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near U.S. 70 west and Shotwell Road. Two lanes of U.S. 70 west were blocked and part of Shotwell Road was shut down, police said.
All six people injured are expected to be OK.
No further information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 3 Raleigh siblings’ charity donates shoes, gear to Triangle hospital workers, thousands of others across world
- 6 people hurt in 3-car crash on US-70 west in Clayton; road partially closed
- Missing hiker shows up at press conference held to find him
- Part of Interstate 95 reopens after vehicle crash near Benson
- Raleigh man charged in connection with 2 Wake County murders