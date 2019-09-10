640,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Johnston County creek during Dorian, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Dorian is being blamed for causing a massive raw sewage discharge into a Johnston County creek, according to county officials.

Approximately 640,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Mill Creek in Selma on Sept. 6 beginning at 6:10 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m., officials said Tuesday.

The spill, which occurred in the area of 1457 W. Noble St., was the result of “excessive rainfall associated with Hurricane Dorian,” county officials said in a news release. The storm “caused the rainwater and stormwater infiltration into the County’s wastewater collection system.”

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill that same day and are “reviewing the matter.”

The news release did not say if any fish kill was observed or if anyone’s drinking water was contaminated due to the spill.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now