SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash that injured seven motorcyclists in Johnston County near Smithfield Saturday night.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a large group of motorcyclists was driving westbound on U.S. 70 near the 338-mile marker around 10:15 p.m. when a black Ford Explorer switched lanes, hitting the motorcyclists at the front.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said this caused a chain reaction in which three other motorcyclists collided. The motorcyclists told state troopers that the Ford Explorer then sped away at a high speed into the city of Smithfield. One of the motorcyclists tried to follow the SUV, but eventually lost sight of the vehicle, officials say.

State troopers say five vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in seven people being injured. Three of them were taken to WakeMed Raleigh, while two others were transported to WakeMed Cary, according to troopers.

Two of the motorcyclists suffered “serious injuries,” officials say.

State troopers said the suspected vehicle, which they say should have rear damage, has not been found.