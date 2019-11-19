83-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian killed in Johnston County hit-and-run crash

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 83-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle that then fled in Johnston County Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 4:50 p.m. along Old Cornwallis Road near Rains Mill Road, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The woman who died was identified as Christine Willoughby, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said they are looking for a possible silver Ford Expedition SUV.

