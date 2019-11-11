Breaking News
9-car crash closes US 70 for 90 minutes in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine cars were involved in a crash that closed U.S. 70 in Selma during the Monday afternoon rush-hour.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. along eastbound U.S. 70 east at West Oak Street.

The highway was closed until about 5:15 p.m.

Authorities said no one was injured.

