9-car crash closes US 70 for 90 minutes in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine cars were involved in a crash that closed U.S. 70 in Selma during the Monday afternoon rush-hour.
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. along eastbound U.S. 70 east at West Oak Street.
The highway was closed until about 5:15 p.m.
Authorities said no one was injured.
