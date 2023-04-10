SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a pond Sunday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities were called to the 89800 block of Covered Bridge Road/Jensen Drive at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday after the man’s family found him.

Early Wilder, 85, of Thanksgiving Fire Road, was last seen by his wife around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

He told her he was going to the pond to clear vegetation from near the drain.

After not returning for dinner as planned, he was found in the pond.

EMS pronounced Wilder deceased at the scene.