CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — After a series of delays Tuesday morning, Town of Clayton officials announced a planned road closure for N.C. Highway 42 has been delayed until Wednesday.

The highly-traveled highway was set to close just east of U.S. Route 70 Business for railroad track repairs at 5 a.m. Tuesday, but delays from Norfolk Southern Railway pushed that back to the late morning or early afternoon, Clayton officials said.

After announcing the delay, officials announced that the closure would be scrapped altogether on Tuesday due to a decision from the railway.

“Norfolk Southern decided late this morning to delay the closure of Highway 42,” town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said in a news release. “We have been told that the closure will happen tomorrow morning.”

Unfortunately, a route that was going to be used as a detour for the N.C. 42 closure is the road that Norfolk Southern decided they would close today instead.

“They have instead decided they are going to close Powhatan Road today,” said Shelton. “This has created numerous communication issues for us as one of the detours we created for today involved the use of Powhatan Road.”

The railroad crossing at N.C. 42 near U.S 70 Business is now scheduled to close at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the release, Shelton apologized for the delays and confusion.

“Unfortunately, we have no control over the railroad or their projects. We have to rely on the communication they give us,” he said. “All I can do is I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone.”