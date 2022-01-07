Armed man seen walking into home soon before fire destroys house in Johnston County, deputies say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire destroyed a home in Johnston County Friday soon after an armed man was seen walking inside the house, deputies said.

The incident was first reported just before 5:20 p.m. when callers reported an armed man was walking around outside a home at 174 Foxglove Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Cornwallis Road southeast of Garner.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rob Runner said witnesses told deputies that the armed man went inside the home.

While deputies were at the scene, a fire started inside the house, Runner said.

Deputies said they believe they know who the man is but did not release his name.

Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes because there were concerns the fire might spread to other structures, Runner said.

Fire crews were still at the scene around 10 p.m. putting out “hot spots,” according to Runner.

Deputies also said fire crews would likely be out at the scene Saturday morning because the second floor of the home was unstable and could possibly fall.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Runner.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.