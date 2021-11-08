Arrest made in Smithfield hit and run that left 72-year-old dead

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 30-year-old Smithfield woman has been charged in a Nov. 4 hit-and-run collision that left a 72-year-old man dead, police said.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Market Street just after 9 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.

Fernando Suarez of Four Oaks was killed in the collision.

At the time, police said they were looking for a dark Volkswagen Jetta with damage to its front end.

On Monday, Smithfield police said Antwanette Ruffin had been arrested and charged with felonious hit and run causing serious injury/death.

She received a $15,000 bond.