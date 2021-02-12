As chief takes new job, draft report finds ‘misbehavior and some mismanagement’ at Clayton Police Department

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand will start his new job Monday.

Myhand has been on paid administrative leave since November.

Myhand was placed on leave back on Nov. 16. His annual salary is just over $126,000, which means he’s made $31,000 sitting at home.

Clayton Town Manager JD Solomon said the results of a draft report from a firm the town hired to investigate the police department are in.

“We’ve had some misbehaviors and some mismanagement,” Solomon told the board back on Jan. 19.

It was the first time Solomon has addressed the situation.

“With that said, our outside investigation is here,” he explained.

Solomon referencing the 400-page draft report.

“This was not a criminal investigation initiated as a result of multiple complaints of slightly different forms, similar pattern of misbehavior and mismanagement in the work environment,” Solomon said.

In response, Myhand’s attorney said he hasn’t been allowed to see that draft report.

“To date, despite the Town Manager’s vague, and conclusory allegations of ‘misbehavior in the police department,’ we still have received no indication that Chief Myhand is personally the subject of any alleged misconduct with respect to any investigation by Clayton. And we remain confident that there is there is none to find,” Myhand’s attorney, Edward S. Schenk III, wrote in response to CBS 17’s request.

Some in Clayton are concerned about paying the outgoing chief while he found a new job.

“If we as taxpayers are paying for him to stay at home than we should have been notified,” said Starrlyn McMillian, a Clayton resident.

CBS 17 reached out to the mayor and several city council members, hoping to get their reaction.

Myhand has a new job as police chief with the town of Hendersonville. He starts Monday.

“You don’t even know. I totally, totally agree with you,” Avery Everett, a town councilman said when asked about what his response would be to frustrated taxpayers.

“Many had a much stressful work environment than they probably should have had,” Solomon said.

Clayton’s next town meeting is Monday.