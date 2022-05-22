CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot near a Clayton grocery store in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Clayton officials initially said the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. at Lowe’s Foods at 11711 U.S. 70 Business.

However, police at the scene said the shooting happened nearby at the Vape and Tobacco World store.

Sunday afternoon, Clayton police were in the parking lot focused on a nearby tobacco and vape shop.

Employees for Vape and Tobacco World told CBS 17 the shooting happened inside their store.

Clayton police said the gunshot victim is a male employee at the store.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police did not have a suspect in custody.