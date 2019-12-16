At least 1 killed in crash on NC-242 in Johnston County, officials say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was killed in a crash Monday morning near Benson, according to Johnston County 911 officials.

Authorities responded to the 2900-block of N.C. Highway 242 near Woodshed Lane at 4:03 a.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash there, emergency officials said.

The crash shut down both directions of N.C. 242 in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Emergency officials said the medical examiner was notified of the crash, which indicates a fatality. It’s not known if anyone else was injured or killed in the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m., according to NCDOT estimates.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

