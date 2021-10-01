Authorities investigating multiple road-rage shootings along I-95 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two road rage shootings along Interstate-95 that happened within a 13-hour span. They happened close to exit 95.

Investigators said the victims in both cases are OK. One of them is incredibly lucky after a bullet grazed her, narrowly missing her head.

The first road rage shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday on the northbound side of I-95. The driver told investigators a blue Honda Odyssey minivan passed him at a high rate of speed. He was behind the wheel of a large truck.

Authorities said when he caught up to the minivan, the driver slammed on their brakes. Words and hand gestures were exchanged.

As he went to go around them, authorities said a man in the minivan took out a handgun and fired. A bullet struck the door frame of the truck.

“That could cause more than just an accident. People can lose their life. That’s serious. I don’t feel like getting mad in the heat of the moment is really worth your life, it’s not,” driver Briana Davis said.

Then at 9:30 a.m. Friday, a woman became the victim of another road rage shooting. The service member told authorities two other vehicles were involved in an argument when a man in one of the vehicles pulled out a gun and fired. The bullet grazed her. Investigators said she pulled over at Big Boy’s Truck Stop in Kenly and called 911.

“In 30 years, we’ve been here we’ve not had anything in this section of Interstate 95,” truck stop owner Walter Powell said.

Powell doesn’t know what to make of it.

“It’s very strange. It’s unnerving, you know, to think that something like that is happening through this area,” he explained.

Investigators said in both cases the cars carrying the shooters got off at exit 95. They said it’s unclear if they’re connected. The vehicles involved were different.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous,” driver Linda Eldridge said.

It’s why Elderidge has a sticker on the side of her minivan that reads: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Authorities admit it’s strange that this would happen in the same area of I-95. They’re following up on leads and urging anyone with information to give them a call.