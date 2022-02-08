Autopsy: Elderly Four Oaks man stabbed 80+ times with machete in fatal attack by stranger

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly Johnston County man who was randomly killed by a stranger in his yard last October was stabbed and slashed more than 80 times with a machete, according to an medical examiner’s report obtained by CBS 17.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Slocum, 79, was killed in his yard on Oct. 28, 2021.

Authorities said at the time that deputies received a call around 1 p.m. that day from a woman who said her husband was being stabbed in front of their home in the 4000-block of U.S. Highway 701 South in Four Oaks.

According to the sheriff’s office, before the fatal attack occurred, Slocum’s wife reported to her husband that a strange man was in their yard and Slocum then went to retrieve a gun and confront the person. It was during the confrontation that the 79-year-old was brutally attacked.

Slocum’s autopsy reveals the horrifying details of the injuries he suffered during the violent onslaught.

According to the medical examiner, Slocum sustained 83 sharp force injuries: 39 of the torso (25 stab wounds and 14 slashes) and 44 of the extremities (27 stab wounds and 17 slashes).

The autopsy showed that Slocum suffered extensive injuries to his torso and several internal organs.

According to the autopsy, the estimated depth of the deepest wound was six inches in the right side of Slocum’s torso.

Officials said that although he was bleeding profusely, Slocum was able to fire his gun at the attacker, later identified as Isaac James Martin, 25. Martin fled the scene in a vehicle after Slocum shot at him, authorities said.

Deputies were on the way to the home when they received word the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle. Martin and the vehicle were intercepted by deputies while heading north on U.S. Route 301 into Smithfield.

According to authorities, Martin refused to stop for deputies and led Smithfield police and Johnston County Sheriff's Office deputies on a pursuit before coming to a stop at his home on E. Wellons Street in Smithfield.







Deputies arresting Martin realized that he had been shot multiple times and he was transported to WakeMed in serious but stable condition. He has since recovered from his injuries.

Deputies said at the time that there was no known connection between Slocum and Martin and there is no known reason why Martin was at the residence.

Martin is charged with murder in Slocum’s death.

CBS 17 first told you about Martin back in 2018. The former Cleveland High School football standout went on to play at Coastal Carolina University and was charged with attempted first-degree burglary after trying to force his way into the home of a 64-year-old neighbor in Smithfield.

It appears Martin has had several run-ins with the law since. He was also on probation at the time of the attack. Neighbors said he had been living with his uncle who was trying to help him turn things around.