SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police announced that a retired K-9 died Thursday at the age of 13.

K-9 Jin retired just two years ago after serving for several years with Selma police, according to a news release from the police department.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform the community that our beloved retired K-9 has passed away (Thursday) morning,” police said in the release.

Photo courtesy: Selma Police Dept.

Officer C. Eason and K-9 Jin. Photo courtesy: Selma Police Dept.

Officer C. Eason and K-9 Jin. Photo courtesy: Selma Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Selma Police Dept.

Officer C. Eason and K-9 Jin. Photo courtesy: Selma Police Dept.

K-9 Jin worked with Selma Officer C. Eason and retired with his former handler.

“K-9 Jin was living a great retired life with Officer Eason and his family,” officers said in the news release. “K9 Jin will be missed by all of us!

When K-9 Jin was younger, he made headlines in 2012 when he escaped his pen in the Pine Level area. He was later found safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Eason and his family during this difficult time. Rest easy K-9 Jin,” police said.