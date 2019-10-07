Bennett Jones to return as Clayton High School’s principal

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two months after being reassigned from being Clayton High School’s principal, Bennett Jones is returning to his former position at the school.

Johnston County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby made the announcement Monday.

Jones will resume his position as principal on Oct. 14.

“Jones will be on a probationary basis during the 2019-20 school year with the task of addressing all issues revealed during the review,” Causby said. “I have presented him with specific requirements that must be met to my satisfaction.”

The superintendent also said:

“His achievement or lack of achievement of those requirements will determine my future decisions on his employment and assignment.”

In August, the district announced he was moved to a lead administrative role. Initially, no reason was provided.

Students at Clayton High School sharply criticized the move – holding rallies to “Bring Bennet back.”

Following the move, then Superintendent David Ross Renfrow announced his retirement.

