BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elementary school in Johnston County dismissed early after a natural gas pipeline was cut Friday, school officials said.

According to Johnston County Public Schools, contract work caused the pipeline near Benson Elementary School to get cut, which resulted in fire crews, school safety officials, and the gas company to respond and assess the situation.

Students were then relocated to the Benson Middle School gym, before being dismissed early from the middle school campus, school officials said.

No students, staff, or visitors were injured.