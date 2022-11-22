GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say.

Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Blackmon will spend 114 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and was fined $3,000 as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Two people from Wilkesboro — Jeffery Scott Jones, 59, and Tammy Lynn Wagoner, 48 — were also sentenced, with Jones receiving 16 years in prison and Wagoner with 10 years.

Prosecutors say local and federal law enforcement officials in 2020 began investigating a Mexico-based drug-trafficking organization that was lining up shipments of meth, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin into North Carolina.

They say it also was operating in South Carolina, Georgia and California, with members of the enterprise previously convicted in the Middle District of North Carolina of drug trafficking.