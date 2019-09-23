Benson police announce person of interest after teen dad hurt in triple shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Benson police say they have a person of interest in a shooting that injured three people over the weekend.

One of the victims is a young teen dad.

“I couldn’t hear for about five minutes because my ears were just ringing. That’s how loud it was.” That’s what Breon Wright remembers of the early morning shooting in Benson.

He thinks more than 40 bullets sprayed across the Raymond Sanders Apartments. “I was standing right over there until the bullets started flying and that’s when I ducked behind my aunt’s car,” said Wright.

Photo of CJ Redmond who was identified as the high school football player involved in the shooting. Family photo.

C.J. Redmond is one of three people wounded around 12:30 a.m Saturday.

Just hours earlier, the 15-year-old played in a winning football game for South Johnston High.

“That’s my little homie that got hit, so I was upset about that,” said Wright.

Redmond’s family told CBS 17 on Monday he’s still in the hospital, but he’s doing better and walking again.

“He’s going to be good. We got God on our side. We got faith. He’s a fighter really he’s a tough fighter,” said his sister Ka’niya Moore over the weekend.

C.J. Redmond with his new son. Family photo contributed to CBS 17

She says their neighbor was shot and is recovering at home. Their aunt was also grazed by a bullet.

“It’s crazy out here, especially at night. At night it just be turned up,” said Wright.

Wright says he used to live in the public housing complex. Now he just comes to check on family members.

“There used to be fights out here and everything else, then it started getting violent. Real violent,” said Wright.

He wishes it would stop and people would realize the lives they’re putting at risk.

“What can be done is everybody just needs to chill out. That’s it. Everybody needs to chill out,” he said.

CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman asked the city what’s being done to keep the complex safe and requested recent incident reports. Chapman also reached out to the Johnston County School District to see if they wanted to say anything about a student being shot.

