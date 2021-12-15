Benson police to raise starting salary, add sign-on bonus, increase full-time positions

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Benson is implementing several measures to expand its police department.

During the Benson Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Greg Percy presented several items he said were needed in order to facilitate the growth of the department.

The board approved Percy’s entire list of requests, including a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new officers that Percy believes is a first for any department in Johnston County.

The approved list of items include:

Starting salary for officers will be $41,430, effective January 1, 2022.

$2,500 Sign-On bonus for new officers.

Two additional Patrol Officer positions were approved.

Sworn full-time officers increasing from 16 to 18.

“With the growth and development that’s taking place in Benson, we needed to address staffing. My leadership team and I developed an ambitious plan to increase salaries and add needed positions,” said Chief Percy. “As a department, we’re fortunate to have progressive-minded and forward-thinking leadership and elected officials for our Town, and I very much appreciate their guidance, endorsement and support, as we went through this process.”

“We feel that the increase in our base salary makes us competitive with any agency in Johnston County and the surrounding areas, and the adjustments made to other staff salaries shows the commitment we have to continue to develop the outstanding team we already have in place,” Percy added.

Below is the Benson Police Officer job listing revised to reflect the new updates:

The Town of Benson Police Department is currently recruiting a police officer to be a member of its Patrol Division. The ideal candidate will be a driven individual who wishes to take his or her law enforcement aspirations to new heights through a commitment to training and professionalism. He or she will be a dedicated public servant who is willing to accept the challenge to protect and serve.



As a member of our team, you will be responsible for maintaining peace, enforcing laws and responding to calls in our growing community. You will be able to put your problem-solving skills into action and act as an ambassador to our community so that our citizens will better understand the services and protections our department provides.



Essential Job Duties: Prevent and suppress crime; protect life and property; enforce laws and ordinances; collect evidence; prepare reports; testify in court; identify significant crime trends; determine reasonable suspicion to detain and probable cause to arrest; engage in community and problem oriented policing strategies; operate law enforcement vehicles; work day and night shift assignments; and communicate effectively with the public.



Desired Qualifications: All applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency. All applicants must possess a valid law enforcement certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission or be a graduate of a North Carolina Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) course in order to be considered for employment. Applicants must also be at least 21 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license. All selected candidates will undergo an extensive background investigation, including, but not limited to, drug testing and a comprehensive criminal check.



Salary and benefits: The entry-level salary is $41,430 plus a $2,500 sign-on bonus. Additional Increases are possible for those with previous law enforcement experience. All uniforms and equipment, to include a firearm, Taser, and laptop computer are provided.



Additional benefits include:

-Take-Home Patrol Vehicle, within 30 Miles

-Career Progression Plan with Pay Increases

-Paid Gym Membership

-Wellness Program with Financial Incentives

-Paid Medical Insurance through the NC State Health Plan Paid Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance • 5% 401(k) Contributions

-Tuition Reimbursement Program

-Holiday Pay Program

-Longevity Bonus Program

-Opportunities for Secondary Employment

-Opportunities for General and Advanced Training

-Participation in Community Outreach Activities



This position is open until filled. Applicants must submit a Town of Benson Application, Benson Police Department Release Form and an N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission Form F-3. All materials must be mailed to P.O. Box 69, Benson, NC 27504-0069, hand-delivered to 303 East Church Street, Benson, NC 27504 or emailed to Scott Tart, Town of Benson Human Resources Director, at start@townofbenson.com.



The Town of Benson application and Police Department Release Form can be printed from the Town’s website: http://www.townofbenson.com/2201/Employment. The F3 form can be printed from: https://ncdoj.gov/download/16/general-information/15457/f-3le-personal-history.pdf



The Town of Benson is an equal opportunity employer.