Benson residents getting things back to normal after powerful storms

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday, people were trying to get things back to normal after a powerful storm hit Benson.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh believes what came through Thursday was a downburst, not a tornado.

For Tony Whitman, he has questions after the storm damaged the home he was raised in.

“I have no clue on how I’m going to clean this mess up,” he said.

Many around the town are picking up the pieces.

Thursday night, downed power lines and trees could be seen all around.

People came out to Precision Transmissions and Automotive off South Wall Street to help clean up after the storm left water inside and blew its roof off.

While surveying the damage in town Friday, Mickey Redd said he’s never seen anything like this around here.

“It’s sad to see stuff like this,” Redd said. “We’ve got to do what we can.”

As for Whitman, he plans on taking one thing at a time.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh also said they have no plans to survey the damage.

