BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon has been identified.

Alice Anne Barefoot, 81, of Benson, walked into the path of the train at the crossing on Main Street around 4 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the town.

Benson police, fire, and Johnston County EMS responded to the area of Southwest Railroad Street where they found Barefoot.

Police determined Barefoot may have suffered from some underlying health issues.