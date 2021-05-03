Big change to COVID-19 protocols start Monday at Johnston County schools

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Monday, big changes are on the way for a local school district, but questions remain about whether students feel comfortable being on school grounds without a mask.

“It gets pretty tiring,” said Angel Cruz when asked about wearing a mask in school.

“I used to like doing virtual because I didn’t have to wear a mask,” said Carlos Diaz. “All of that sweat just stays on your face. It’s even hard to hear the teachers at some point.”

Despite the latest change, Angel Cruz and Carlos Diaz decided to wear their masks like many of their classmates at Clayton High School.

“There’s people here,” said Cruz. “Let’s just keep our safety and put on our mask.”

“I’m wearing it outside just in case a teacher is nearby,” said Diaz.

“Do you feel comfortable being outside not wearing a mask?” asked CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“I’m comfortable being outside without a mask because I like the fresh air,” said Cruz. “As long as there’s not a big crowd or anything you should be alright.”

Though it’s not required, students as young as 16 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Do you want to get the shot?” asked Kurwicki.

“Yes,” said Diaz.

“I don’t think I’m going to get it,” said Cruz.

There are currently 39 students in Johnston County Public Schools with active COVID cases.