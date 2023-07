SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have been working for hours since early Monday morning to repair a water main break in Selma.

Town officials say all residents are now under a boil water advisory for 24 hours.

People living in the area are urged to follow all boil water advisory requirements until the town confirms it’s no longer necessary, officials say.

The use of bottled or boiled water is urged until the advisory has been lifted.