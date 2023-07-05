SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Smithfield residents are under a boil water advisory due to a contractor working on water lines for Johnston County.

According to officials with the Town of Smithfield, water customers will be experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

Officials say once water service is restored, people are advised to boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, or use bottled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.