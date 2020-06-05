Boyfriend arrested in Wilmington hotel after woman found stabbed to death in Clayton apartment, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The boyfriend of a woman found dead in her apartment in Clayton was arrested Thursday in Wilmington Thursday for her murder, police said.

David Alan Brinson, 52, was arrested in a hotel in Wilmington Thursday evening. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Karen Barney, 54. She was found stabbed to death in her apartment along the 600 block of N. O’Neil Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Clayton police spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Police referred to Brinson as her boyfriend.

Neighbors had contacted family to say they hadn’t seen Barney outside as usual.

“Clayton Police would like to thank the Wilmington Police Department for their assistance in making this quick arrest,” the release said.

Brinson will return to Johnston County to face the charges.

