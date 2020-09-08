Mom driving 2 kids runs off road, slams into Smithfield church

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A mom and her two children are OK after their car crashed into a Smithfield church overnight, according to authorities.

According to Smithfield police, the incident happened Tuesday morning at Freedom Baptist Church, located in the 300-block of N. Brightleaf Boulevard.

Freedom Baptist Church’s pastor, Mike Walls, told CBS 17 this is the third time a vehicle has crashed into his church in the 20 years he’s been there. He joked that maybe they would start a drive-thru service.

A car slammed into Freedom Baptist Church in Smithfield on Tuesday morning (Michael Barnard/CBS 17)

Walls said that he was told the driver fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the road, and slammed into his church. The woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution and should be fine. Her children were not injured.

Walls said he’s still planning on holding services at the church and said the damage is nothing that insurance can’t fix.

It’s not known at this time if the driver will be facing any charges.

