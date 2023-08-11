RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of Interstate 40 starting Sunday night.

The nightly closures are scheduled during the next week as part of the work for the Complete 540 project. The project extends the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.

Weather permitting, NCDOT said all lanes of I-40 West will close at the N.C. 42 interchange (Exit 312) Sunday through Thursday nights, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to continue demolishing one of the old flyover bridges connecting I-40 and U.S. 70 just west of Clayton.

A total 6-mile detour will take westbound I-40 drivers to N.C. 42 East to U.S. 70 West to return to I-40 West.

NCDOT is asking drivers to factor this detour into their trips and be mindful of crews throughout the work zone.