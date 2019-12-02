Bridge replacement to close Johnston County road near Clayton for months

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of road in Johnston County is set to close Monday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a contractor will be replacing the bridge over White Oak Creek. It was built in 1955 and has become “functionally obsolete.” Crews will demolish it and build a new one.

The bridge is located on Winston Road between Interstate 40 and Clayton.

A signed detour will send drivers onto Cornwallis, Amelia, and Guy roads starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.

NCDOT said the road will reopen by next spring.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now