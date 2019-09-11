Broad-daylight armed robbery reported in Clayton neighborhood, suspect on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are searching for a suspect wanted in a broad-daylight armed robbery in a neighborhood.
According to police, a man was robbed of his iPhone at gunpoint around 2:30 p.m. Monday along McKinnon Drive in the Grovewood neighborhood.
A nearby security camera caught the suspect running down the sidewalk after the robbery occurred.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the man seen in the security footage. The man appears to have tattoos on both arms and on his neck and was wearing a durag or wave cap on his head, police said.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information that may help police identify him, call Lt. Greg Earp at (919) 359-8703 or call 911.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
