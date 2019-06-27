Brothers say alligator sighting led to rescue at Neuse River

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers who were on tubes going down the Neuse River said they saw an alligator – forcing them to get out of the water and be rescued, Clayton town officials said.

A 22-year-old and his 13-year-old brother got on the river at the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse trailhead/parking lot off Covered Bridge Road.

They were riding inflatable tubes tied together with a life preserver when they said they saw an alligator in the river.

They moved to get out of the river and grabbed a large tree near the north side of the river.

They called their mom who advised them to call 911.

North Carolina Fish & Wildlife were contacted while Clayton police, Clayton Fire, Archer Lodge Fire and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A Clayton police officer located the boys and helped the Clayton Fire Department launch a rescue boat.

The boys were moved to safety without injury.

“I was kind of getting scared, honestly. Then we saw one (alligator) and we both started freaking out. I was just trying to keep it under control. It was pretty scary in the moment so thank God we’re OK,” the 22-year-old told CBS 17.

There is no confirmation as to whether an alligator was actually in the river or not, Clayton officials said.

