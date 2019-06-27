Brothers say alligator sighting led to rescue at Neuse River

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers who were on tubes going down the Neuse River said they saw an alligator – forcing them to get out of the water and be rescued, Clayton town officials said.

A 22-year-old and his 13-year-old brother got on the river at the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse trailhead/parking lot off Covered Bridge Road.

They were riding inflatable tubes tied together with a life preserver when they said they saw an alligator in the river.

They moved to get out of the river and grabbed a large tree near the north side of the river.

They called their mom who advised them to call 911.

North Carolina Fish & Wildlife were contacted while Clayton police, Clayton Fire, Archer Lodge Fire and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A Clayton police officer located the boys and helped the Clayton Fire Department launch a rescue boat.

The boys were moved to safety without injury.

“I was kind of getting scared, honestly. Then we saw one (alligator) and we both started freaking out. I was just trying to keep it under control. It was pretty scary in the moment so thank God we’re OK,” the 22-year-old told CBS 17.

There is no confirmation as to whether an alligator was actually in the river or not, Clayton officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss