CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday evening marked the beginning of an extended weekend for students, teachers and administrators– thanks to Ian.

“I was kind of sort of anticipating that Johnston County was going to cancel school. We kind of cancel school on a whim here. But I get it. Be cautious. Of course, they [the kids] were excited,” said Jennifer Hamilton, parent.

Thursday afternoon Johnston County Public Schools made the call to close schools and stop all extracurricular activities through the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

Hamilton’s kids are students within the school district. She said the plan for now is to stay home Friday.

“I know we get to sleep in a little bit now. So, definitely that. But other than that, I guess just storm watching,” she mentioned.

The storm cancelled Emily Kuykendall’s family plans this weekend. However, it didn’t spoil the Clayton High School homecoming game for them.

“I’m super glad they moved the game up to today with the weather coming. So, we can get this in and enjoy the night for these kids,” she stated.

Throughout the day Thursday, other area school districts made the decision to either go remote or cancel classes.

“It is obviously a difficult situation. We certainly have our thoughts and prayers with the folks in Florida and everybody in their path. We are certainly aware in eastern North Carolina how hurricanes can impact schools,” said Dr. Bennett Jones, Clayton High School’s principal.

