GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – All charges were dropped in an incident last week that deputies initially said was a father-son duo and a shop owner engaging in a rolling shootout that started in Garner and ended in downtown Raleigh.

According to Tammy Amaon with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office didn’t have sufficient evidence.

The Feb. 17 incident resulted in a large police presence in downtown Raleigh that night.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office initially said that a father and son tried to break into an automotive shop along the 11000 block of Cleveland Road in Garner. The two fled after they were confronted by the store owner, who hopped in his vehicle and followed them.

The sheriff’s office said the two were shooting at each other and gunfire hit both vehicles.

The father and son were both charged last week with attempted breaking and or entering a building. The son was also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Those charges have since been dropped.

The shop owner was not charged last week.