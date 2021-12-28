Check your fridge for this recalled Food Lion beef that may ‘contain foreign material’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Food Lion has issued a recall for all varieties of its in-store prepared ground beef.

The recall is for beef purchased at its Smithfield location at 851 W. Market St. The beef was made on Dec. 27 with a sell-by date of Dec. 29. Only in-store prepared ground beef sold at this location with these dates are affected. Food Lion said the beef may “contain foreign material”.

The company said it was identified by an associate during the daily cleaning process on Dec. 27. It said an investigation was initiated immediately which resulted in the a recall.

If you have Food Lion beef at home with these matching dates, the company said you can return it for a refund equal to double the purchase price.

