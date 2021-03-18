Child accidentally shoots mom in face in car traveling on I-95 in Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot in the face when her child got a hold of a handgun and accidentally fired it while they were driving on I-95 north in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.

The accidental shooting occurred Thursday afternoon near mile marker 87 just before Four Oaks.

The woman is expected to be OK and was alert and conscious at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no impact to traffic, according to NCDOT’s DriveNC website.

