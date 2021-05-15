Clayton authorities searching for duo wanted in convenience store robbery

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are working to identify two men wanted in the robbery of a convenience store in Clayton.

Authorities responded to Sandhu’s convenience store located at 1225 Amelia Church Road around 10:35 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Authorities say the store was robbed by two men with a handgun and short barreled shotgun.

Both men were wearing latex surgical type gloves, masks and dark clothing. One suspect was wearing a dark in color hoodie and the other was wearing a lighter colored jacket and ballcap.

Both men are believed to have fled on foot towards a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.