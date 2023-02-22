CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Communities in Johnston County are among the fastest growing in the state. As more people move to towns like Clayton, there is a need to adapt.

The Town of Clayton is reaching out to the community to help it come up with a vision for downtown’s future.

The Town is creating a new Downtown Master Plan. The last one was developed in 2010.

The Town says the goal is to attract more visitors, residents, and businesses.

The plan will be used to improve and renovate the downtown area in the coming years.

“With the increased growth in population of Clayton, it’s important that downtown remains a focal point,” said Town of Clayton Economic Development Director Patrick Pierce in a release. “This plan will help us preserve the Town’s charm, while adding amenities and identifying improvements necessary for a growing town.”

An input session is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Town Hall Council Chambers.

“Downtown Clayton is certainly not a blank canvas in terms of offerings,” said Pierce. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses, restaurants, and retailers, but this will really be an opportunity for the public to help paint a picture of what Clayton looks like in the next 10 to 20 years.

In developing a new master plan, staff will look at existing ordinances, transportation, traffic, parking, land use, zoning, real estate and other market factors, and historic and cultural resources.

“These considerations have helped us to develop a detailed outline for a new Downtown Master Plan that integrates these items,” said Town of Clayton Planning Director Benjamin Howell in a release.

Town officials say the more public input they get, the stronger their plan for downtown will be.