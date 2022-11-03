CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at Queen Nails and Spa in Clayton picked up the glass left behind from an early morning shooting on Thursday.

The business is just one of three that boarded up windows and assessed damages after finding multiple bullet holes and shattered glass.

“No one was here, thank God, because in the daytime someone could’ve gotten killed,” said Queenie Dang, owner of the nail salon. Queenie said surveillance cameras at her business showed the moment bullets came through their front window just before 5 a.m.

Clayton Police arrived to the Circle K convenience store shortly after. Officers said they found shattered windows and the store clerk locked in a restroom. Police also found damaged windows at a Food Lion grocery store nearby where employees were inside at the time of the shooting.

In a press release, investigators said they located numerous fired shell casings in the parking lot of the Circle K and in the parking lot of the shopping center behind the store.

After going through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, police said the situation began with two people who were arguing inside the Circle K. Police said the fight continued outside and moved into the parking lot.

At one point, officers said one of the of the men got into a grey color Toyota Avalon and exited the parking lot following an unknown white in color Nissan SUV. A subject in a black in color Dodge Challenger began exchanging gunfire with the subjects operating the Toyota Avalon.

One of the subjects in the Toyota Avalon, identified as Marquise LeShawn Taylor, was struck by a bullet in the leg.

Detectives said numerous rounds were fired between the two vehicles as they followed one another through the parking lot.

Dang said it was disappointing to see the damage done to her business and has been even more frustrated with the additional costs to repair it, but she said she is remaining positive.

“We’re still alive, so actually we cheer a little bit. I treated my staff to lunch and we’re still alive, and we’re strong. Nothing can bring us down,” she said.

Clayton Police Detectives have obtained arrest warrants on Reginald Derrell Sanders, Jr. for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and structure, and damage to property. Sanders is not currently in custody.

The police department said additional charges against others are expected.