CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase ended in a vehicle crash in Clayton late Wednesday morning, according to the Clayton Police Department.

On Wednesday around 11 a.m., police said a chase from Selma ended in a crash on Highway 70 near South Robertson Street in downtown Clayton. Officers said the crash closed the lanes in both directions.

Drivers are advised to follow the direction of emergency officials. Police did not reveal further information regarding the chase.

The lanes are expected to reopen at 1:45 p.m., according to the NCDOT.