Clayton church sheltering people with special medical needs from Hurricane Isaias

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – People with special medical needs who have to evacuate are finding shelter from Hurricane Isaias in Clayton. They’re at the C3 church, which is serving as the State Medical Support Shelter.

Medical workers from Triangle hospitals including Duke, WakeMed, and UNC, as well as emergency services workers and volunteers, staff the medical support shelter. It is open to people who need to evacuate and require specialized medical care. They may include people who usually have home health care assistance or have medical needs that most shelters can’t accommodate. Some may come by ambulance.

“It’s important for folks to recognize this is not a shelter that people can simply show up to. You have to have a medical referral from the county emergency services so that the shelter essentially knows who is going to be arriving and what specific needs they have,” said E. Benjamin Money, Jr., Deputy Secretary for Health Services with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.

That is especially important as the shelter takes extra precautions due to the pandemic.

“Social distancing, making sure all the healthcare professionals have the necessary PPE, that there are dividers between the sections where individuals and caregivers may be so they are not coming in contact with others. We are also making sure people have cloth face coverings as well,” Money said.

The Clayton church is the only medical support shelter that is open Monday night. State health officials said there is another that could open if necessary. As of Monday night, the state reported three evacuees from Brunswick County staying at the shelter.

