CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – It took firefighters roughly two hours to extinguish a fire to what a homeowner called her “dream house” in Clayton on Thursday evening.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said she bought the house off of Amsterdam Drive in the area of the 5200 block of Covered Bridge Road in January “as her dream house…and that it’s a devastating loss.”

The woman was one of five people, and a dog, who were displaced after a fire began in the rear of the house, North Side Assistant Fire Chief Paul Zais said.

He added that 35 firemen worked for approximately two hours before completely extinguishing the blaze.

The full cause of the fire remains under investigation, Zais said.