Clayton family of 7 escapes house fire Friday morning

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton family of seven escaped a house fire Friday morning in the Riverwood neighborhood, according to Town of Clayton spokesperson Stacy Beard.

The family – two adults and five children ranging in age from infant to teen – were able to get out of their home in the 200-block of Lanier Place when the fire broke out just before 2 a.m., Beard said.

Firefighters from Clayton and Archer Lodge responded to the fire and were able to keep it contained to the garage where it began. Although the fire was in the garage, the entire home now has smoke damage, Beard said.

This is the second garage fire in the same neighborhood within the last two weeks. A husband and wife were able to escape their home on Swann Trail when the garage went up in flames on the evening of July 1.

The fire marshall is working to determine the cause of Friday morning’s fire.

Beard said that “garages are notorious sources of fires” and offered a list of fire safety tips for garages:

Always store oil, gasoline, propane, paint, and varnishes in a shed or structure that isn’t connected to the rest of the house. These materials are highly flammable and shouldn’t get stored in your garage.

If you have appliances like a washer or dryer in your garage, don’t store anything on top of them as it can lead to a fire.

Garages are notorious for having overloaded outlets which is one of the leading causes of garage fires. Never overload an outlet with multiple plugins.

Avoid using extension cords in garages, especially when powering or charging appliances. It just adds another way wires could short and spark a new fire.

Sweep your garage frequently and try to keep it organized. The more clutter that builds up, the more fire starter fuel it presents.

There’s no evidence at this point that shows the two recent fires are connected in any way.