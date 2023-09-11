CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halloween is more than six weeks away, but Boyette Family Farms has open interviews to find workers for their Clayton Fear Farm.

The interviews are on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Clayton Fear Farm on Loop Road in Clayton.

Obviously, you have to be okay with scaring people.

Be willing to work to 11 p.m. in dark areas, under strobe lights and with fog.

Anyone 16 to 18 needs a parent’s permission.

The walk through will be next week, and dry runs start Sept. 27 before the fear farm opens on Oct. 6.

