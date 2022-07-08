CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A new mural depicting the history of the Clayton Fire Department is on display on the side of Station One in Clayton.

The mural was painted by Lacey Crime Art and can be seen driving along West Home Street.

The mural tells the story of from a volunteer firefighter group that started in 1883. At the time, the department had a volunteer staff of 40 members, a fire chief and an assistant chief.

The Clayton Fire Department in its early stages. Photo from Clayton Fire Department

The brick building in the mural is known as “Old Town Hall.” It was built in 1927 to hold Clayton government offices, the magistrate office and the police and fire departments. The building previously had a jail.

The building currently stands on the corner of Second Street and Barbour Street and is next to the Clayton Police Department.

Photo from Clayton Fire Department

The fire department was in the basement of the building and utilized the bays that face Barbour Street until as recently as 2005.

The fire department says that Old Town Hall holds several memories from members that worked there such as the purple curtains, Christmas dinners and washing and hanging the cotton firehose out to dry.

Photo from Clayton Fire Department

The department says the building was also used as a voting location or buying chicken dinners to raise funds for the department.

Since 1883, the department has grown to 50 full-time staff. Firefighters, three battalion chiefs, a fire chief, deputy chief, fire marshal, inspector, operation manager and an emergency management coordinator all work for the fire department.