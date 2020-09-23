Clayton firefighter passes away due to COVID-19 complications, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 in August has died from complications of the virus, Clayton officials announced Wednesday.

Firefighter Jason Dean (Courtesy of the Town of Clayton)

Jason Dean was Deputy Chief of Operations & Training with the Clayton Fire Department and had been a firefighter for more than 20 years, according to Town of Clayton spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Dean was 42 years old and leaves behind his wife of more than 16 years and a 13-year-old and 7-year-old daughter.

Beard released a statement on Dean’s death:

The entire Town of Clayton family sends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the Dean family. We ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time of mourning. They would not like any visitors at this time, nor should flowers or other items be brought to the family or the fire stations. We also ask that you understand and respect that his fellow firefighters must go on serving the community despite this terrible loss…that’s what Jason would want.” Town of Clayton Public Information Officer Stacy Beard

CBS 17’s Amy Cutler sat down with Dean’s wife, Kristy, in late August to talk about her husband’s battle with COVID-19.

Seventeen Clayton Fire Department employees tested positive for COVID-19 in August and one firefighter and their spouse are still battling the virus, Beard said.

