CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One Clayton child got a huge surprise delivered to her home Friday.

Several companies and volunteers came together to build a swing set for a five-year-old girl who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

“I’m probably going to cry,” said Kris Bengtson, her dad.

It’s been a tough couple of years for the family.

Only four years after he beat his own cancer diagnosis, his daughter Julia is now fighting her own battle.

She was diagnosed in October 2021.

“Julia is a rock. She’s been through so many treatments, through so many adversities,” said Bengtson. “We keep looking to her to give us strength. She’s giving us strength.”

It’s an enormous amount of strength and bravery for such a little girl, and it’s not going unnoticed by people in the Clayton community.

“The last year was taken from her,” Bengtson said.

“She started kindergarten and had to be pulled out of school,” her mom, Dana, added.

Volunteers from State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation, and various other groups, spent the morning hammering away, building a way to give Julia a piece of her childhood back.

“My daughter is getting her dream playset,” Bengtson said with tears.

While no one can take her cancer away, they can give her a sense of hope and fun.

“A sense of play. That’s what kids do, that’s what they should do,” said Bengtson. “They should be able to play and have fun and not have to worry about medicines and treatments and surgeries.”