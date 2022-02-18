Clayton High School receives $250,000 grant from NFL to improve football, soccer fields

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton High School announced Friday it will receive a $250,000 grant from the National Football League (NFL) Foundation to improve the athletic field.

The plan includes an artificial turf field for the football and soccer stadiums at Clayton High School, Johnston County Public School officials said in a news release.

The funds will also pay for repairing and expanding the home side football bleachers for the Comets and replacing the existing football press box.

The project will also expand athletic field access for the Clayton community.

Efforts to improve the athletic fields began last year when the town of Clayton joined a partnership with the school and school district.

An application for the grant was submitted in May 2021.

The grant will be in addition to a capital improvement project. The entire project should be complete by the fall of 2022, officials said.

“Clayton High School is a cornerstone in the town and a common place of activity throughout the week and year with both school and community events,” Clayton High School Principal Dr. Bennett Jones said in the news release. “We are thrilled to be able to provide high quality facilities and playing surfaces to not only our students and teams, but to our community members as well.”

Clayton High will be the 12th school in the Carolinas to receive a grant from the program, officials said.